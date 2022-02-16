The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently unveiled two vehicles marked with its Explorer youth program.
The program, which was started in the county last year, has 10 members from ages 15 to 21, with direction from Deputies Holly Eckstein, Robbie Hansen and Jacob Holloway, as well as area school resource officers.
The program is geared toward getting area youth involved in all aspects of public service, from law enforcement to corrections and beyond, through hands-on training, community service events and statewide competitions.
For more information about the Sumter County Explorer Program, contact your school’s resource officer or Lt. Lawrence Wynn at lwynn@sumtercountysheriff.org.