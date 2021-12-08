At the Nov. 13 Florida Heritage Day and Dade Centennial Celebration, Dade’s Youth students earned volunteer hours while growing their knowledge of Florida history. The event, held at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park in Bushnell, offered a day of living history with Florida music, folk crafts, demonstrations and pioneer games for all ages.
To help celebrate the park’s 100th birthday, South Sumter High School art students created a “birthday cake” with blow-pops for candles that could be given to guests.
During the event, Dade’s Youth students Realin Damuth and Chelsea Davis visited the various camp sites to interview with living historians. Once edited, these interviews will be shown on the Dade Battlefield Society website, as well as the Sumter Scenic Byway.
Young recruit Ethan Parks spent the day with reenactors in preparation for learning the role he will play in the Jan.1–2, 2022, Dade’s Battle reenactment.
Teen volunteers also sold hot dogs and chips, along with Sonny’s sweet tea and Arby’s jumbo cookies, to add to their scholarship fund.
Dade’s Youth welcomes any 9th–12th grade student who would like to earn volunteer hours while supporting the local state park and community. Upcoming projects will be to support Christmas on the Florida Frontier on Dec. 4 from 2–7, collecting toys for Laura Vickers Christmas event at Langley Medical, making cards for the residents of Osprey Point and helping with Dade’s Battle.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. For more information, call 352-793-4781.