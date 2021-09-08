We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.
Amelia is a 1-year-old female Hound mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Amelia plays very well with other dogs and loves playing ball. She would be best in a home with no children in the household.
Rascal is our 5-year-old male American Staff terrier. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. This sweet boy is very playful and smart as a whip. Rascal walks very well on a leach and knows his basic commands. Rascal would do best at home if he was the only pet.
Missy is our 3-year-old female black/white Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. She is very sweet and affectionate. Missy would make a great lap cat.
Dahlia is our 2-year-old female brown Tabby. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. She is very sweet and loves to be brushed.