Hosted by Family Church Sumter
Looking for a family friendly event to attend on Halloween? Family Church Sumter, currently meeting at the Better Life Academy in Sumterville, is hosting a FALLoween festival for all ages on Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festival will include a trunk-or-treat with more than 40 vehicles, bounce houses and inflatables for children, and various food trucks. The church invites all families in the community to the celebration, located at 2210 County Road 528, Sumterville, FL 33585.
Family Church Sumter was founded to lead people to Jesus Christ and serve the local community. The church believes that Sumter County is one of the fastest growing areas in the state, and this growth presents the need to reach more families with the Gospel. The church desires to share God’s word in a relevant way that speaks to today’s culture and helps families live out those truths everyday. Family Church meets at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays for a time of worship and fellowship. Childcare is provided during both services.
Website: www.familychurchsumter.com Service Times: 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Phone: 352-571-9438