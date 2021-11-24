In this month of thankfulness, Farm-City Week provided a great way to thank farmers. At a Nov. 12 event celebrating agriculture, as well as the beneficial partnerships between growers and consumers, activities at Whispering Oaks Winery in Oxford included educational presentations, lunch and a tour of the winery.
Guest speakers included Anna Jameson, Brite Leaf Citrus Nursery; Jim Davis, University of Florida/IFAS Extension multi-county director of Sumter and Hernando counties; Norma Samuel, UF/IFAS Extension agent; and Laura Bennett, UF/IFAS Extension multi-county sustainable livestock agent for Sumter, Hernando and Pasco counties.
The event was hosted by Sumter County Economic Development, UF/IFAS extension and other community partners.
For more information, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/farmcity or call Sumter County Economic Development at 352-689-4400.