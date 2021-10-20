Nov. 4, Sumter County residents are invited to attend a “Farm to Fork Evening Beneath the Stars” dinner and auction, a fundraiser for the Cornerstone Hospice Lane Purcell Hospice House.
The program will celebrate Cheryl Purcell Coggins, who died in June 2020 and had been instrumental in the construction of the Lane Purcell Hospice House in Bushnell. The site was named in her late husband’s honor.
Hosted by Reba Mazak, the event, described by organizers as a “casual yet elegant affair,” will be at The Barn at Mazak Ranch, 5271 US 301, in Bushnell, beginning at 6 p.m.
Sponsorships are available. For information about the event, sponsorships or to purchase tickets, contact event committee member Beth Hunt at 352-571-0016 or Cornerstone Hospice Foundation Regional Development Director Susan Bennett at 352-742-6807 or sbennett@cshospice.org.
Cornerstone Hospice is a community-owned provider of end-of-life care in Central Florida and North Georgia. For over 37 years, Cornerstone has served more than 7,000 people each year in Sumter, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties. For more information, call 866-742-6655 or visit www.CornerstoneHospice.org.