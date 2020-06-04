Spring is a wonderful time to appreciate the wonders of wetlands. Wetlands protect plants and provide habitat for wildlife, including endangered or threatened species. They also filter water, reduce soil loss, sequester carbon from the atmosphere, reduce flooding and recharge groundwater. And they provide recreational opportunities, such as hunting, fishing, kayaking, bird-watching and hiking.
Farmers, ranchers and private landowners in Florida have worked with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to create, restore and enhance wetlands for decades. They have incorporated wetlands into their operations for the benefits to the environment and their land. To help realize these benefits, they have worked with USDA for assistance through its programs and services.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s NRCS offers financial and technical assistance to farmers and private landowners through various programs. The Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP)’s Wetland Reserve Easement component, for example, offers opportunities to put marginal cropland and other eligible land into permanent and 30-year easements. NRCS accepts ACEP Wetland Reserve Easement applications year-round, but applications are ranked and funded by enrollment periods. Each state sets the application deadlines for enrollment periods.
Working with states, local governments, and American Indian tribes, NRCS helps them develop wetland mitigation banks to compensate for unavoidable impacts on wetlands at other locations. NRCS is currently accepting proposals for new projects through July 6, 2020. In Florida, NRCS has acquired 142 ACEP WRE Conservation Easements that are protecting 189,866 acres of wetland ecosystems.
If you are a farmer or private landowner interested in learning more about wetlands, contact your local USDA Service Center at
https://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app?agency=nrcs. USDA Service Centers are open for business by phone appointment only, and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing.