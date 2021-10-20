Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration published “Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for Sodium in Commercially Processed, Packaged, and Prepared Foods,” guidance intended to improve nutrition and reduce the burden of disease, according to an Oct. 13 FDA news release.
“As a nation, we are facing a growing epidemic of preventable, diet-related conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity, and the agency’s work in this area has become even more urgent,” the FDA states. “For these reasons, we’re taking a critical step to further address preventable diet-related chronic diseases and advance health equity that we hope will become one of the most significant public health nutrition interventions in a generation.”
Research shows that people consume 50% more sodium than recommended, with more than 95% of children ages 2 to 13 exceeding recommended limits for their age groups, according to the FDA.
“Although many consumers may want to reduce their sodium intake, about 70% of the sodium we eat comes from packaged, processed and restaurant foods, making it challenging to limit sodium. Changes across the overall food supply will make it easier to access lower-sodium options and reduce intake even in the absence of behavior change,” the FDA says.
The voluntary sodium reduction targets in the guidance seek to decrease average sodium intake from approximately 3,400 milligrams (mg) to 3,000 mg per day, about a 12% reduction, over the next 2.5 years.
“Although the average intake would still be above the Dietary Guidelines for Americans’ recommended limit of 2,300 mg per day for those 14 and older, we know that even these modest reductions made slowly over the next few years will substantially decrease diet-related diseases,” the FDA stated, noting that similar approaches have been successful in other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom.
Targets for food manufacturers, chain restaurants and food service operators are detailed in the guidance, which is available athttps://bit.ly/2XgzH09.
Information on the new Nutrition Facts Label is available at https://bit.ly/3FSsEMA.