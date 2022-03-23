March 11, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its Public Health Advisory and consumer update for Abbott Nutrition powdered infant formula. The FDA update includes a full list of recalled Abbott Nutrition brands, information for parents and caregivers of infants receiving medical specialty infant formula and individuals using certain medical foods.
The FDA is investigating four infant illnesses – one resulting in a fatality – in three states related to Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport infections.
All of the initial cases are reported to have consumed Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas produced from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan, facility. Products made at the facility can be found across the U.S. and likely were exported to other countries.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3udaLDr.