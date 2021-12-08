Balancing development with conservation of natural resources continues in Florida. This week, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is holding two public meetings related to a potential toll road that would affect Sumter County, specifically the Wildwood area.
The Dec. 7 and Dec. 9 meetings are to discuss toll road routes that would link from the current Florida Turnpike’s northern terminus at Wildwood at I-75. The routes would potentially affect Citrus, Levy and Marion counties, as well as Sumter.
Both meetings will run 5:30–7:30 p.m. The Dec. 7 meeting will be held at College of Central Florida, 15390 US-19, Chiefland, FL 32626, as well as online. The Dec. 9 meeting will not be available virtually. The public can attend that session at College of Central Florida, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461.
Register at https://floridasturnpike.com/turnpike-projects/featured-projects/northern-turnpike-extension to attend either meeting.
According to FDOT, “Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise (FTE), part of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), is conducting an Alternative Corridor Evaluation (ACE) to evaluate the extension of Florida’s Turnpike (State Road [SR] 91) ‘from its northerly terminus in Wildwood to a logical and appropriate terminus as determined by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT)’ per Senate Bill (SB) 100 (2021), Florida Statutes.”
The Senate Bill can be viewed at www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2021/100.
The project is in the planning phase and “is following the Alternative Corridor Evaluation (ACE) process,” according to FDOT, which also said it will “work in partnership with local governments, environmental and community organizations, and the public to facilitate environmental mitigation or ecosystem, wildlife habitat, or water quality protection or restoration.”
1000 Friends of Florida, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization that advocates for “smart growth,” encourages the public to participate in the meetings and ask questions about “the need for and financial feasibility of each alternative route (and) how they will incorporate the recommendations of the former Northern Turnpike M-CORES task force into the planning for the selected corridor, a provision called for in state law.”
1000 Friends of Florida may be best known for its 2070 Project with the University of Florida GeoPlan Center and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The project began in 2016 and shows that if the state continues developing the way it has been doing, “by 2070 more than a third of Florida’s lands will be developed and development-related water demand will more than double.” Learn more at https://1000fof.org.