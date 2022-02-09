Technical training and certification can lead to a wide variety of careers, and in recognition of the importance of diverse programs providing just that, February has been designated as Career and Technical Education Month across the nation.
In Florida, there are currently more than 772,000 K-12 CTE students, more than 338,000 postsecondary CTE students, and 15,000 registered apprentices engaged in workforce education, according to a recent Sumter County School District news release.
“In partnership with the Florida Department of Education, over the next month, we will be sharing the rigor and relevance CTE courses offer to our students,” said Rick Shirley, Sumter County Schools superintendent. “By partnering with the business community, CTE programs are investing in students and providing them with the latest technology and skills that will prepare them to become successful employees for the business community and our future leaders.”
Without earning traditional four-year degrees, CTE students can pursue careers in fields ranging from agriculture, A/V technology and natural resources, to early childhood education, human services, business management and hospitality and tourism. Program completion can be done within months, rather than years.
For more information about programs through Sumter County Schools, call 352-793-2315. For more information about Career and Technical Education in Florida, visit GetThereFL.com.