February is Missions Month!

And a good time for all imperfect people to go to church & meet all the other imperfect people!
Come visit Wahoo on some February Sundays, 10:45 a.m. services and meet some people working in missions. Judy Cotier, who operates the Esther House, will be with us on February 2. Meet Larry Snyder, the pastor of a church plant done by Wahoo, on February 9.
Come see what is happening at the most happening church in Sumter County!
We have a great Children’s Ministry and Youth Group. Our Women’s Group is indescribable! There is no pressure at Wahoo. Wahoo is definitely the Church with a Difference. No Dress Code! Jeans, T-shirts and Tattoos welcome. Email questions@wahoochurch.org And enjoy some of the best contemporary music you’ll hear in a church!
Attention Manly Men! February 29th – Men’s Prayer Breakfast, Darrell’s Diner, Bushnell, 8 a.m.! If it’s your first time attending, Pastor Paul pays for your breakfast!
Sunday AM: 8 Traditional Service, 9 Breakfast, 9:30 Small Groups (adults, youth and children), 10:45 Contemporary Service with great music! Sunday PM: 5:00 Food, 5:30 Women’s Studies and Men’s studies. Wednesday PM – 6 Food, 6:30 our highly interactive-anything-can-happen-Bible Study.
Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015 www.wahoochurch.org