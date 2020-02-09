February is Missions Month!

  • 1 min to read
Wahoo Church

And a good time for all imperfect people to go to church & meet all the other imperfect people!

Come visit Wahoo on some February Sundays, 10:45 a.m. services and meet some people working in missions.  Judy Cotier, who operates the Esther House, will be with us on February 2.  Meet Larry Snyder, the pastor of a church plant done by Wahoo, on February 9.

 

Come see what is happening at the most happening church in Sumter County!  

We have a great Children’s Ministry and Youth Group. Our Women’s Group is indescribable! There is no pressure at Wahoo.  Wahoo is definitely the Church with a Difference.  No Dress Code! Jeans, T-shirts and Tattoos welcome. Email questions@wahoochurch.org And enjoy some of the best contemporary music you’ll hear in a church!

Attention Manly Men!  February 29th – Men’s Prayer Breakfast, Darrell’s Diner, Bushnell, 8 a.m.!  If it’s your first time attending, Pastor Paul pays for your breakfast!

Sunday AM: 8 Traditional Service, 9 Breakfast, 9:30 Small Groups (adults, youth and children), 10:45 Contemporary Service with great music!  Sunday PM: 5:00 Food, 5:30 Women’s Studies and Men’s studies.  Wednesday PM – 6 Food, 6:30 our highly interactive-anything-can-happen-Bible Study.

Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve.  352-793-6015 www.wahoochurch.org