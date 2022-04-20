South Sumter High School FFA members and advisors have earned the prestigious state SAE award.
Selected by the Florida FFA Association, the 2022 Chapter Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) award winners are Bradford, Branford, Cottondale, Dixie, Ferguson, Fort White, Harmony, Jay, Lake Butler, Madison County, Santa Fe, South Sumter, Suwannee Senior, Trenton and Williston Senior.
According to the Florida FFA, “This award was designed to promote student participation in Supervised Agricultural Experience programs. To receive this honor, a chapter must submit at least 10 proficiency award applications in at least five different areas. One member and one advisor from each of these chapters will be recognized during the 94th Florida FFA State Convention, at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.
In addition, South Sumter High was named a “Florida’s Finest” FFA Chapter and will be recognized at the state event.