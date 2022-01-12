Sumter County Animal Services hosted the adoption event, “I’ll be Home for Christmas” on Dec. 17 and 18. The event was to find “fur-ever” homes for as many dogs and cats as possible. Animals Services found fur-ever homes for 47 animals and transferred 52 animals to rescue agencies in December.
Some of the important highlights of the event include the adoptions of Moshe the cat, Darth Vader the chihuahua, Ellie May the hound and Sugar Plum the amputee Great Pyrenees.
Moshe was adopted before the end of Hanukkah. Darth Vader found a family with a young boy to play with at the adoption event. Ellie May found her fur-ever family at the event.
Sugar Plum is a Great Pyrenees that came to Animal Services with a severely injured right rear leg. After an emergency amputation and biopsy, it was discovered that the open wound was cancerous. Sugar Plum recovered from the surgery and was transferred to the Florida Great Pyrenees Club just before Christmas. A miracle just before the big day.
Animal Services still has more dogs and cats that are looking for a new home in the new year. They will host an adoption event, “New Year, New Start” on Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 819 CR 529 in Lake Panasoffkee.
All animals are FREE to approved adopters and will have their annual vaccinations, spayed/neutered, microchipped and given the first month of Simparica Trio.
Please visit our website at
https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt to see available animals and apply online to adopt an animal.
If you are a Sumter County resident and are not quite ready to adopt but are willing to provide a home this winter and foster an animal, please apply online at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster.
