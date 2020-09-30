Did you know that cooking is the leading cause of U.S. home fires and home fire injuries, with 49 percent of all U.S. home fires caused by cooking activities? That’s according to a report by the National Fire Protection Association, official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 95 years.
With that statistic in mind, the organization has adopted “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen™” as the theme for this year’s campaign, which runs Oct. 4–10.
According to the report, approximately 173,000 cooking fires occur in homes each year, resulting in 550 civilian deaths, 4,820 reported civilian fire injuries, and more than $1 billion in direct property damage.
Unattended cooking is the leading cause of U.S. home cooking fires and associated fatalities. A survey conducted this year by the American Red Cross underscores the prevalence of this behavior, with nearly 70 percent of respondents saying they’ve left the kitchen while cooking on the stove.
“As the public continues to remain at home in response to COVID-19, cooking will continue to occur at increased levels, presenting a greater risk for associated fires,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of NFPA’s Outreach and Advocacy division.
Here are a few tips on how to “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.”
Never leave cooking unattended and keep a close eye on what you’re cooking.
Move anything that can catch fire, such as oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging and dish towels, well away from the stovetop and other cooking equipment.
Be alert while cooking. If you are sleepy, taking medication that makes you drowsy or under the influence of alcohol or other substances, avoid cooking.
According to the National Archives and Records Administration’s Library Information Center, Fire Prevention Week is the longest running public health and safety observance on record, stretching back to 1922. Founded in 1896, NFPA® is a global self-funded nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. For more information about NFPA, visit www.nfpa.org. For Fire Prevention Week details, visit fpw.org.