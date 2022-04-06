At Lake-Sumter State College’s March 24 district board of trustees meeting, Dr. Heather Bigard was named as the college’s first female president in a unanimous vote.
Bigard will serve in an interim president role through June 30 before officially becoming the college’s seventh president.
Bigard has been at the college since 2016, most recently serving as provost and executive vice president.
“Lake-Sumter State College is truly a special place, and I enjoy the opportunity each day to work with alongside our dedicated faculty and staff in support of our students and their educational and career goals,” said Bigard. “These next few years will be transformational time in higher education in Florida and this country, [and] I believe that LSSC is well positioned to embrace the future to provide economic opportunity and impact to the communities that we serve.”
Bigard has overseen implementation of several significant projects at LSSC, including expansion of academic programs, development of a five-year strategic plan, technology and service improvements, and a new resource allocation process. That new budgeting model allowed for the identification of surplus funds to be invested strategically across the institution, including an updated salary and compensation model for faculty and staff, information technology enhancements, facilities and capital improvement, and student support services, the college said in a news release.
“I’m excited for this opportunity to have a greater impact on the success of our students and become further engaged in the community,” said Bigard. “This college has a rich history and connection with the local community. I will build on our past successes and work to create a shared vision for the future of higher education locally.”
Bigard received her doctorate in higher education and organizational change and master’s degree from Benedictine University and her bachelor’s degree from Lambuth University. She resides in the Clermont area with her husband and has two children.
Dr. Stan Sidor, who is currently on medical leave, will support Bigard in her transition through June.
Founded in 1962, Lake-Sumter State College serves more than 6,000 students annually through its Leesburg, South Lake (Clermont) and Sumterville. Learn more at www.lssc.edu.