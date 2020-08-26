Run, bike or duathlon your way across Florida in this unique two-stage 250-mile virtual event, which can be traversed at any time through Sept. 30. Stage one participants start on Florida’ east coast in Titusville, and finish in Clermont. Stage two starts in Clermont and heads west to finish on the Gulf of Mexico in St. Petersburg. Those participating in the two-stage bundle who complete the entire distance will earn C2C commemorative swag items. Register with Sommer Sports at FloridaC2CChallenge.com.