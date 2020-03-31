To keep Florida residents and visitors safe, informed and aware about the status of the COVID-19 virus, The Florida Department of Health launched a COVID-19 dashboard that will be updated twice daily.
According to the FDOH, “Florida recently partnered with private laboratories around the state to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity. This partnership will increase the number of tests conducted each day and ensure Floridians receive the critical health information they need in a timely manner.Testing and reporting times vary among commercial and DOH laboratories.”
For more information, visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.