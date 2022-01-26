Interested in learning about gardening in Florida?
The University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) is offering a free “sneak peek” series introducing attendees to its Florida Gardening 101 classes covering lawncare, landscaping plants and more.
Presented by Dr. Norma Samuel, the online series is designed as a preview of more in-depth sessions that are expected to be offered in fall 2022.
Florida Gardening 101 classes are typically in-depth, in-person sessions that provide hands-on activities and information needed for beginning gardeners to be successful at gardening in Florida’s climate, according to UF/IFAS.
Sneak peek sessions will be held each Monday in February, 2–3 p.m., and you can register for one or more classes at https://tinyurl.com/2p8uv9ex.
Feb. 7: Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ – Learn the 9 principles of FFL to set a strong foundation for success.
Feb. 14: Caring for Your Florida Lawn – Tips to establish and maintain a Florida lawn.
Feb. 21: No Fuss Annual, Perennials, & Shrubs – Learn about easy to grow plants that require minimal care to thrive in Florida’s heat.
Feb. 28: Pests in the Florida Garden – Learn to ID and control common pests in your Florida garden.