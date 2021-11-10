Nov. 13, Dade Battlefield Historic State Park will be bursting with activities as it presents Florida Heritage Day and Dade Centennial Celebration, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Visitors can experience living history with Florida music, folk crafts, demonstrations, pioneer games for children and hands-on activities for children and adults. Cost is $5/vehicle.
Hats, sunglasses, water and insect repellent are recommended when visiting the state park. Unless otherwise noted, program costs are included in the park entrance fee of $3/vehicle or a Florida Annual State Parks Pass.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. For more information, call 352-793-4781.