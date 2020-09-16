Due to difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next Florida International Teaching Zoo new class orientation has been postponed until Jan. 17, 2021. The Zoo Management course orientation for prospective students will be held at the zoo, located at 7725 Florida CR48 West between Bushnell and Floral City.
The one-year program teaches the next generation of zoo animal caregivers, with two nights of instruction by zoo professionals, covering the subjects of husbandry, taxonomy, veterinary medicine, zoo design and public management training.
Plus, during two days of Zoo Lab per week, students are required to care for species including jaguars, spotted hyenas, African patas monkeys, crocodiles, free-flight aviary birds, tortoises and other zoo animals.
Class size is limited to ten people. For more information about 25-year-old program, including costs, visit the Florida International Teaching Zoo Facebook page or www.floridazooschool.com, or leave a message on the Zoo Tour recorder, 866-937-1115. FITZ is a 501(c)3 organization.