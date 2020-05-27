As statewide stay-at-home orders are eased, the Florida International Teaching Zoo, located in Bushnell, has begun offering tours at its location.
The zoo features a wide variety of species from around the globe, as well as a new exotic petting zoo area. Its nearly 8,000-foot-square free flight bird aviary houses flying mandarin and teal ducks, African turacos, silver throated hornbills, valleyquail, turacos, partridge and true albino peacocks.
Admission is $9/adult, $7/kids, $8/seniors, veterans, active duty military and first responders. For tour reservations and further information, call 866-937-1115 or visit www.flzooschool.com. The zoo address is 7725 CR 48 West, Bushnell, found 7 miles west of I-75 and 8 miles east of Floral City/Fl-Hwy 41. Florida International Teaching Zoo is a federal 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation.