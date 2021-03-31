The Florida International Teaching Zoo, located in Bushnell, is open for guided tours every Saturday. The not-for-profit zoo has a nearly 10,000-square foot bird aviary for mandarin ducks, teal ducks, Hawaiian geese, albino peacocks, hornbill birds and turacos. It also is home to spotted hyenas, black jaguars, capybara rodents, giant tortoises and patas monkeys.
The organization asks for $10 donation per adult visit, cash or check only. For tour reservations, call 866-937-1115.
For more information about the zoo, its vaccination program for dogs and cats, and a June 6 teaching zoo class orientation, visit the zoo’s Facebook page or www.flzooschool.com.