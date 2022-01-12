Like many arts organizations, the Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra has faced many challenges since the start of the pandemic but is ready to offer its talents to the community.
Its interrupted 16th season kicks off this month with a Jan. 20 performance in Leesburg and a Jan. 21 concert in Clermont.
The orchestra will start with a smaller group of professional musicians and the repertoire will include Mendelssohn’s “Mid-Summer Night’s Dream,” “Badinerie” by Bach, “Intermezzo” from Cavalleria Rusticana by Mascagni, “Valse” by Shostakovich, “The Blue Danube” by Strauss, pieces by Leroy Anderson such as “Blue Tango” and “Belle of the Ball,” “Somewhere in Time” from the movie, “Pavane” by Faure and some Czardas pieces.
The Florida Lakes Symphony began in 2005, when internationally respected classical concert pianist and composer Guy Saint-Clair came to Lake County from Europe with his wife and portrait/wildlife artist Audrey Sanders. Through the years, they have hosted a series of guest conductors from around the world. Since 2006 virtuoso Bulgarian violinist Konstantin Dimitrov continues to anchor the orchestra as concert master and violin soloist.
“Konstantin will be starring as a soloist on many pieces, as we all have come to admire his sovereign virtuosity over the years,” said Sanders.
The Jan. 20 performance will be at Lake Square Mall, located at 10401 US Highway 441 in Leesburg, at the Sears Building on left side entrance of mall.
The Jan. 21 concert will be held at the Family Christian Center, located at 2500 South US Highway 27 at the corner of Steve’s Road in Clermont.
Both programs will start at 7:30 p.m.
For tickets and additional information, call 352-343-0733 or visit
www.FloridaLakesSymphonyOrchestra.com.
Tickets from during the pandemic will be honored, according to organizers, who said, “If you misplaced your tickets, we have a list of those who paid – not to worry.”