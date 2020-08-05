Hurricane season has blown into town, and Florida Museum of Natural History visitors can learn more about these storms with the new “Earth’s Forecast: Hurricanes and Climate Change” exhibition.
Now open, this free exhibit highlights the effect of climate change on these natural disasters and presents information on their formation, naming, categories and hurricane seasons around the world. Charts and graphics illustrate the facts about climate change-related hurricane trends, while historic and satellite images showcase six historic Florida hurricanes.
“Because of the museum’s closure due to COVID-19, we previously adapted this exhibit to be an online experience to mark the beginning of hurricane season,” said Julie Waters, Florida Museum exhibit coordinator. “I’m excited for the exhibit to now be on display in the museum, as well.”
In the North Atlantic, including Florida, the season runs June 1 to Nov. 30. Other parts of the world experience hurricanes on different timelines, such as the Northwest Pacific, where the season runs May 15 to Nov. 30.
“Hurricanes are a huge part of Florida’s cultural history, and everyone has their preferred method to ride out the storm,” Waters said. “I learned a lot while creating this exhibit, and even long-time residents may learn something new.”
This exhibit at the Florida Museum, located on the University of Florida campus in Gainesville, is available online at
www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/exhibits/online/hurricanes-climate-change.
For more information, visit www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu.