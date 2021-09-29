The Joint Veterans Support Committee is hosting a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument dedication ceremony at Florida National Cemetery, located at 6502 S.W. 102nd Avenue in Bushnell, at 2 p.m. on Oct. 6.
“The monument is a tribute to Gold Star Families and relatives who sacrificed a loved one for our freedom,” according to the Joint Veterans Support Committee.
According to the VA, the cemetery has a Memorial Pathway lined with more than 50 memorials that honor America’s veterans, with most commemorating soldiers and veterans of 20th-century conflicts. In 1983, the land was transferred to the VA for development of a Florida National Cemetery. The first interment was in 1988.
The free Gold Star Families Memorial Monument dedication event will be sponsored by the Florida National Cemetery and Woody Williams Foundation.
To register, go to http://evite.me/cuAYusbzDM.
Joint Veterans Support Committee for Florida National Cemetery members are former members of the U.S. Armed Forces and citizens who recognize the sacrifice of veterans and Armed Forces members, according to the organization. The group is seeking donations to support its efforts.
For more information, visit www.jvsc.us.