There was a time, long ago, when tourists headed to Florida in search of good health by “taking the waters.” Author Rick Kilby will discuss this movement and his latest book, “Florida’s Healing Waters: Gilded Age Mineral Springs, Seaside Resorts & Health Spas,” in an in-person author event Nov. 5 at Pinellas Plaza Library.
During a golden age of bathing in Florida, the state was a prime destination for visitors seeking restoration and romance in mineral springs, surf and spa, according to Kilby. Travelers visited resorts at springs such as Green Cove Springs, White Sulphur Springs and Espiritu Santo Springs, and took part in surf bathing at properties in destinations including Palm Beach and Pass-A-Grille.
The Sumter County Library System program will begin at 2 p.m. Register at https://sumtercounty.librarycalendar.com/events/month/2021/11.
Pinellas Plaza Library is located at 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood. Call 352-689-4567.