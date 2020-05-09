April 18, in partnership with Cherrylake, the Outside 2020 Sustainable Landscape Collaborative and 1000 Trees for 1000 Years, Florida Scrub-Jay Trail planted 200 Bald Cypress trees as part of its lakefront restoration project. It was a rainy but very successful day, according to organizers. The trees should reach heights of around 20 feet within the next four years, and if the environment supports them as it should, many of them will thrive and provide ecological benefits for upwards to 1,000 years.
The Florida Scrub-Jay Trail is open to the public Saturday through Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 11490 Montevista Road in Clermont. For further information, call 352-429-5566 or e-mail info@scrubjaytrail.org.