April 26, Florida State Attorney Melissa Nelson will speak at a program hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Villages/Tri-County Area.
According to the LWV, “Our speaker has devoted her tenure in the Justice Department to managing a daunting issue, dealing with the younger at-risk population in Florida.”
In December 2020, the Department of Justice recognized State Attorney Melissa Nelson of the Fourth Judicial Circuit for her office’s outstanding support of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Initiative.
In her presentation, Nelson will share successful programs that produce safer neighborhoods and more productive juvenile justice.
“Public safety is the culmination of leadership, vision and a commitment to improving the quality of life in her community,” said U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez. “Melissa Nelson has achieved all three. Through a spirit of cooperation and public service, she has dedicated herself and her office to reducing crime by investing in people, proven methods and technologies and imagining new possibilities. The success of Project Safe Neighborhoods in northeast Florida is directly attributable to her ability to galvanize her office, critical agencies and community partners around a common goal – creating safer communities.”
To access the program, which begins at 10:30 a.m., visit www.facebook.com/LWVTheVillagesTriCountyAreaFlorida.
Find out more about your local LWV at lwvtrifl.org.