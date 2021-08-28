Last week, it was announced that Florida will host the upcoming Hula Bowl at the University of Central Florida’s Bounce House Stadium on Jan. 15, 2022. The game will be the ninth NCAA bowl game in Florida during the upcoming college football season.
The Hula Bowl, which started in 1946, is a postseason “All Star” bowl game, featuring standout NCAA football players from all divisions and international athletes, according to a news release from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.
Along with the Hula Bowl, Florida is also scheduled to host the Orange Bowl, Outback Bowl, Cheez-It Bowl, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Citrus Bowl, Cure Bowl, Boca Raton Bowl, and Gasparilla Bowl.