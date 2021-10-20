On Oct. 9, 100 adventurous individuals, including 87-year-old veteran Freddy Vocatura and veteran Patrick McElrath, who uses a wheelchair, parachuted into Lake Dora in an impressive aerial display.
In several passes over the lake, the Phantom Airborne Brigade paratroopers jumped from a World War Two airplane that had once dropped troops in Normandy on D-Day.
“All went well,” organizer Chris Stephens said after the event.
A video of the adventure is on the group’s YouTube page at www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQWYnSr4xAc, and many photos are posted on its Facebook page.
This was the Phantom Airborne Brigade’s third Lake Dora jump.
If you’re a veteran paratrooper and would like to jump again, contact Stephens at Chris.spab@gmail.com or visit www.phantomairborne.us.