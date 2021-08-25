Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is hosting a Flying WILD workshop Sept. 18. Open to both formal and nonformal educators, the workshop is a supplementary environmental education program emphasizing birds and bird conservation.
Flying WILD is geared toward educators who works with elementary and middle school students. It will focus on new teaching ideas for use in science, math, social studies, language arts, physical education, music, art and more. The workshop is free, and participating teachers are eligible for in-service credit.
A Curriculum Guide and support materials will be provided. The workshop runs 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m., so be sure to bring a bagged lunch.
Space is limited, so register early. Contact workshop facilitator Kristin Wood at Kristin.n.wood@Floridadep.gov or 352-793-4781.