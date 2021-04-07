What if we rewarded ourselves when we failed or made a mistake, instead of self-bashing and shaming that only serves to condition us with more failure?
I recently heard about a law enforcement official losing a reelection and as consequence he was thrown a Not Being Reelected party. Which I thought was hysterical and fun.
Then I got to thinking about the concept of rewarding ourselves when we fail for all the effort we put into what we’re trying to accomplish. Would the reward beget more failure? Or would it refocus us on finding the solution?
I’m going to throw out a disclaimer here. I’m not suggesting we all get a participation trophy; I’m simply challenging us to consider a different path than the one that dead ends into self-shame.
I spoke with my literary agent yesterday. She loves my latest novel except six things, and one that’s a biggy. It will take heavy exhuming of my main characters. I could’ve taken that as a fail, but that kind of self-bashing won’t give life to a finished and published novel with fresh and alive characters that lift off the page.
If we fail on our faces while parenting or working or relationship-ing or financing, there’s an opportunity to transform. Giving ourselves a reward of some type could very well bolster us into the realm of refocus, to tune into how awesome we are, that with God, nothing is impossible.
God doesn’t hold our transgressions against us, so why are we holding onto mistakes that don’t define us?
2nd Corinthians 5:19 NLT For God was in Christ, reconciling the world to himself, no longer counting people’s sins against them.
After failing, we get to take a different approach, putting into practice the old adage nothing to lose and everything to gain.
This week’s practice:
Understand that you’re not your mistakes, but redeemed through Christ. Get into the Word and find your identity.
Treat yourself to something you enjoy. A bubble bath, a walk in the woods, a massage, a trip, a dinner party, all in order to shift your focus that you’re worth it. With a fresh new outlook, suss out those solutions.
To reward myself, I bought a new cookbook and knife set to aid me in my mind, body, spirit journey.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
Please reach out if you have a question or prayer concern. I’d love to hear from you. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com.