The Sumter County School District recently announced that the FortifyFL app is live. Any student, educator, parent or member of the public can report school safety concerns directly to law enforcement and school administrators anonymously and easily through the FortifyFL app or via http://www.getfortifyfl.com.
The Florida Legislature directed this tool’s development in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, according to the district.
The app, available for download on Apple and Android mobile devices, “is critical to ensuring all Florida schools are safe environments where students and educators can experience and share the joy of learning without fear,” the district says.