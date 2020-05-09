Did you know that Four Star Homes, with offices locally in Wild-wood, Eustis, Fruitland Park and Ocala, is Florida’s largest and most experienced manufactured home resale specialist?
As a family company, founded by Karen Rearden in 1982, Four Star Homes is committed to a high stan-dard of excellence delivering quality transactions built on the company’s four pillars: Experience, Integrity, Excellence, and Results. Karen sums up Four Star very well with her common reminder to the team, “We sell manufactured and mobile homes for a living, but people are our business!”
The Fruitland Park office has been serving clients local for nearly 20 years! Our team of professionally trained sales agents and administrative staff specializes in helping clients and customers sell or buy manufactured homes and real estate for every budget and lifestyle. The team of experienced professionals pays close attention to every aspect of the home sale transaction from listing preparation to successful closing. Four Star Homes has a proven plan of action delivering fist-rate service and extensive marketing. They are ready to get to work to find the buyer that will pay the highest price, in the shortest amount of time.
With the largest inventory of manufactured homes in the area, the Four Star Team will work diligently to find the home that best fits the buyers’ needs. From resort-style living to lake front tranquility, Four Star will find the Florida lifestyle you desire at a reasonable price.
If you are interested in selling your house or buying the home of your dreams, give the Four Star team a call at 352-360-7066 or stop buy one of their convenient locations today.