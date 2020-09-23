A global pandemic didn’t slow down the four employees of Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, who began Saint Leo University’s Command Officer Management Program in January.
Along with law enforcement officials from Lake, Citrus, Pasco, Sarasota and Sumter counties, the following SCSO representatives graduated Aug. 31: Felicia Bishop-Metz, Sgt. Kevin Davenport, Edward Fritz and Sgt. Terence Hollis.
The class began the 18-credit hour certificate program with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office serving as the host.
The sheriff’s office provided a statement on their accomplishments: “As a graduate of St. Leo, Sheriff [William] Farmer was honored to host Saint Leo’s 21st Command Officer Management Program. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has always felt training and continuing education are the cornerstones for law enforcement professionals. Sheriff Farmer is proud of the men and women who successfully completed the program despite the vigorous challenges of the current COVID pandemic. We look forward to having the opportunity to host more programs of this nature.”
When Saint Leo’s classes switched to online in March, the class moved to the Zoom format and completed their coursework remotely. According to the university, the pandemic made it impossible to have a traditional joint graduation ceremony, so the individual agencies were to host diploma presentations and the graduates receive virtual congratulations from Saint Leo administrators and faculty members.