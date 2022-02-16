Did you know that puppies and kittens can reproduce as young as four months old?
YOUR Humane Society SPCA encourages pet owners to “be part of the solution and have your pets spayed or neutered before you are facing a litter of puppies or kittens who could be facing an uncertain future.”
The animal shelter has funding available for its “Big Fix” spay/neuter voucher program to provide 100 free or reduced-cost spay/neuter vouchers to qualifying Sumter County residents’ dogs and cats.
“Many pet owners are facing great financial challenges these days,” said shelter operations manager Tom Baumann. “Recent donations from our supporters are allowing us to fund the spaying or neutering of at least 100 local pets to prevent their needless reproduction. Feeding and vetting many little ones can put a large financial burden on a household which may already be experiencing a very tight budget. Before funding runs out, it is strongly encouraged that qualifying Sumter pet owners contact our shelter soon for details.”
The shelter’s program is based on a sliding-scale pricing of household income to help more of Sumter’s dogs and cats in lower income households. It also includes an opportunity to receive a one-year rabies vaccine at a discounted rate.
Veterinary procedures are performed at Planned Pethood Cares. All breeds of dogs and cats are eligible for this program.
Call 352-793-9117 or email bigfix@hsspca.org.
YOUR Humane Society SPCA, Sumter County’s oldest and largest private no-kill shelter, is a 501(c)3 non-profit, no-kill organization located at 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. Visitors are always welcome; however, due to COVID-19 concerns, visitors are requested to make an appointment until further notice.