Florida is increasing testing capacity for COVID-19. Sumter County Health Department offers diagnostic testing at its Bushnell office, located at 415 E. Noble Avenue, that are free and open to the public.
A diagnostic test tells you if you have a current infection. Tests are sent to an outside lab, and results are available within several days. These tests are considered very accurate when properly performed by a healthcare professional.
While physician’s orders are not required for testing at this location, appointments are. Call 352-569-3102 to make an appointment.
Visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov for more information.