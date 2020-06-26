COVID-19 virus testing is available at the Sumter County Health Department. Individuals do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms to be tested.
This testing is performed curbside, so you do not need to leave your vehicle. To diagnose active infections, the testing detects the virus through a nasal swab that is inserted by a medical professional. Please note that COVID-19 antibody testing is not currently being offered by Sumter-CHD. To obtain this test, contact your medical provider.
No insurance is necessary, and the test is free. Photo identification is required, however. If you would like to be tested for the virus, call 352-569-3102. Appointments are required.
As of June 18, Sumter County had 269 COVID-19 cases, 45 hospitalizations due to the disease and 17 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.
Email questions to AskSumter@FLHealth.gov. For more information about the Florida Department of Health, COVID-19 data and safety recommendations, visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.