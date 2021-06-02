SCORE Mid-Florida, which serves Lake, Sumter and Marion counties, has several upcoming online programs to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts.
“Sell Online Using eBay” will be June 2. This presentation will provide something for everyone from the beginner to the seasoned eBay seller, including researching and pricing antiques, clothing, collectibles and more.
June 15, “Where Can I Find Funding for my Small Business?” will provide information on business loans now available for as little as $1,000 and loan programs for home-based businesses.
“Overcoming Fear of Talking to Strangers and Grow Your Business” will be June 23.
June 29, the topic will be, “Is Crowdfunding Right for My Business?”
Pre-registration is required. Register for these and other SCORE business and entrepreneur programs at https://midflorida.score.org/content/take-workshop-6.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).