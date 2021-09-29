Friday, Oct. 8, the Wildwood Community Center is the place to be for fun, free entertainment.
The city’s Movie Under the Stars program is featuring the lively “Godzilla vs. Kong,” directed by Adam Wingard. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry, with Kyle Chandler.
The movie will screen outdoors, so attendees will want to bring a blanket or a chair or plan to sit in their cars.
The movie will begin at 7 p.m. at the center, located at 6500 Powell Road in Wildwood.
Refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, call 352-461-0134.