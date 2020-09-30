Oct. 9, Sumter County School District will offer free flu shots to students at each school in the district. The service is provided by Health Hero Florida.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during 2020-2021 to protect yourself and the people around you from flu, and to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
For more information and to access the parent permission form in English or Spanish, visit https://www.sumter.k12.fl.us.