Wildwood Soup Kitchen, located at 203 Barwick Street in Wildwood, offers free hot lunches every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
The soup kitchen parking lot can be accessed from Curry Street, and lunches are offered as both dine-in and drive-through options.
In addition, the service delivers meals to home-bound individuals in Oxford, Royal and Wildwood. Call Barb at 352‐299‐6494 for more information.
Wildwood Soup Kitchen will also be offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 25, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.