Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day is Sept. 18, and on that day many museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day.
Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating venues on Sept. 18. One ticket is permitted per email address.
Locations in Florida range from the Orange County Regional History Center in Orlando, to the Manatee Observation and Education Center in Fort Pierce and Coral Springs Museum of Art in Coral Springs and beyond.
Museum Day tickets are available for download at Smithsonianmag.com/MuseumDay, where a list of participating museums, which will be updated as more museums continue to register, also can be found.