Have you ever thought about who will take care of your dog, cat, horse, hamster or other pet if something happens to you?
Due to the current uncertain times, with hurricane season and extreme weather conditions across the nation, a growing senior population and COVID-19 challenges, YOUR Humane Society SPCA encourage all responsible pet owners to view a free presentation, “Estate Plans that Work for Pets and their People.” The discussion explores alternatives for planning, including pet trusts, PetWill, disability planning, disaster planning, perpetual care alternatives and animal care panels.
Hosted by attorney Peggy Hoyt of the Law Offices of Hoyt & Bryan, LLC, the webinar took place Sept. 21 and is available on YouTube at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocFXufbwzqg.
YOUR Humane Society SPCA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is Sumter County’s oldest and largest no-kill animal shelter.