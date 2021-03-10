Lake County residents can pick up free spay/neuter dog certificates, issued by LEASH, INC., on March 13 at these four locations.
Paisley County Library Parking Lot, 24954 CR 42, Paisley FL 32767
Pine Lakes Dollar General Parking Lot, 31802 FL-44, Eustis FL 32736
Groveland Tractor Supply, 6801 State Road 50, Groveland FL 34736
The event runs 9:30 a.m. to noon. Participants must show proof of Lake County residency, such as a Florida driver license. Two certificates provided per household.
Surgery appointment must be within 120 days at Misfit Spay/Neuter Clinic, Tavares Crossroads Vet Clinic, Lake Vet Clinic, Spay & Save and other locations.
Weight of dog and other criteria must be provided at time of certificate. Call or text 352-340-3803 for more information.