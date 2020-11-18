Free Thanksgiving Dinner Nov 18, 2020 Nov 18, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thanksgiving dinner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 26, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., New Song Community Church in Lady Lake is inviting all to share in Thanksgiving blessings with a free dinner. Dine in or call ahead to pick up your dinner, 352-255-2707. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Sumter News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sumter Special Sections Sumter Special Sections Sep 30, 2020