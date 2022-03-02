Thanks to a harsh cold snap felt the last weekend in January, FloridaGov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-27 (Emergency Management – Freezing Temperatures, Harm to Agriculture).
The Feb. 2 order, which will expire 60 days after issued (unless DeSantis extends it), declares a state of emergency in Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Daytona, DeSoto, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia counties.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management is responsible for managing the government response to the freeze that hit Florida’s agricultural industry, which includes seeking assistance and entering “into agreements with any and all agencies of the federal government as may be needed to meet this emergency,” according to the executive order.
Another aspect of the order involves how transporting produce will take place, with authorization given to the Florida Department of Transportation to waive hours-of-service requirements for commercial motor vehicles, as well as size and weight restrictions for divisible loads on “any vehicles transporting emergency equipment, services, supplies, and agricultural food commodities and citrus as recommended by the Commissioner of Agriculture, allowing the establishment of alternate size and weight restrictions for all such vehicles for the duration of the emergency,” the executive order says.
The full order is posted at https://bit.ly/3hft6JZ.