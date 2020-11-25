Friends of the Library Book Sale Nov 25, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 7, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Villages Public Library at Pinellas Plaza, 7375 Powell Road, Suite 100, in Wildwood, will host a Friends of The Villages Library book sale. For more information, call 352-689-4567. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Sumter News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sumter Special Sections Sumter Special Sections Sep 30, 2020