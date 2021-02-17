The February book sale by the Friends of The Villages Library has been postponed until March 22–23.
“We apologize for this change, but please pencil us into your March calendar. We promise the next book sale will be worth the wait,” the group said in its recent newsletter. In the meantime, the group offers Bookrooms at both the Belvedere and Pinellas branches.
Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but due to reduced volunteers and unexpected changes during the pandemic, the schedule can change. Jan. 25 and 26, the Friends of The Villages Library held a successful book sale at the Pinellas branch of The Villages Library in Wildwood.
The Friends thank those who stood in long lines for the ﬁrst two hours of the sale and appreciated and supported efforts to keep patrons and volunteers safe.
The Friends of The Villages Library is an all-volunteer charitable organization, which has returned over $500,000 to the community since 2003. For more information, visit www.friendsvillageslibrary.com.